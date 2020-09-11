1/1
James E. Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Campbell 1975—2020
James "Jamie" Erwin Campbell, 45, of Kenosha, WI, formerly from Lena, IL passed away suddenly on September 10, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital, Kenosha, WI.
Jamie was born in Freeport, IL to Jody (Jesse) Akins and the late Russell Campbell on September 7, 1975. He graduated from Lena Winslow High School. He worked a multitude of jobs throughout his life, including a lengthy career in automotive collision repair, and most recently as a fork-truck operator for Savencia USA, Lena IL and then XPO Logistics, Sturtevant WI. Spending time with his family and friends, being with his best friend Colossus (his pitbull), as well as hunting, fishing, and entertaining his affinity for tattoo art were the things he enjoyed the most. He was an avid Minnesota Viking fan. Jamie had the biggest heart and was willing to help anyone at any time and will be sadly missed by all.
Jamie is survived by his daughter Alyssa Rompf, mother Jody (Jesse) Akins, stepmother Cheryl (late Russell) Campbell, brothers Shayne (Melissa) Campbell, Sgt. (retired) Kelly (Jessica) Campbell, sisters Joy (Steve) Blum and Misti (Sgt. Ryan) DeWeerd, stepbrothers Jim Akins, Jeremiah (Rachel) Akins, Shane (Bambi) Akins, stepsisters Brandi Hargraves and Heather (Michael) Merdian, girlfriend Kristyn Fritz, many aunts & uncles and countless lifelong friends, including Krista Wagand.
Jamie is preceded in death by two infant brothers, Russell and Joseph, his Father Russell, and Grandparents, Edward and Marian Pfeiffer, Clarence Campbell, Wanda & Lee Lewis, and James Akins, long time close friends Pastor Steve Barr and Ashley Higgins.
Funeral will be held at Park Hills Evangelical Free Church, 2525 W. Stephenson St, Freeport, IL on Tuesday, September 15, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be at 9:00 am until the time of service. Arrangements are being made by Walker Mortuary, Freeport, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved