James E. Campbell 1975—2020
James "Jamie" Erwin Campbell, 45, of Kenosha, WI, formerly from Lena, IL passed away suddenly on September 10, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital, Kenosha, WI.
Jamie was born in Freeport, IL to Jody (Jesse) Akins and the late Russell Campbell on September 7, 1975. He graduated from Lena Winslow High School. He worked a multitude of jobs throughout his life, including a lengthy career in automotive collision repair, and most recently as a fork-truck operator for Savencia USA, Lena IL and then XPO Logistics, Sturtevant WI. Spending time with his family and friends, being with his best friend Colossus (his pitbull), as well as hunting, fishing, and entertaining his affinity for tattoo art were the things he enjoyed the most. He was an avid Minnesota Viking fan. Jamie had the biggest heart and was willing to help anyone at any time and will be sadly missed by all.
Jamie is survived by his daughter Alyssa Rompf, mother Jody (Jesse) Akins, stepmother Cheryl (late Russell) Campbell, brothers Shayne (Melissa) Campbell, Sgt. (retired) Kelly (Jessica) Campbell, sisters Joy (Steve) Blum and Misti (Sgt. Ryan) DeWeerd, stepbrothers Jim Akins, Jeremiah (Rachel) Akins, Shane (Bambi) Akins, stepsisters Brandi Hargraves and Heather (Michael) Merdian, girlfriend Kristyn Fritz, many aunts & uncles and countless lifelong friends, including Krista Wagand.
Jamie is preceded in death by two infant brothers, Russell and Joseph, his Father Russell, and Grandparents, Edward and Marian Pfeiffer, Clarence Campbell, Wanda & Lee Lewis, and James Akins, long time close friends Pastor Steve Barr and Ashley Higgins.
Funeral will be held at Park Hills Evangelical Free Church, 2525 W. Stephenson St, Freeport, IL on Tuesday, September 15, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be at 9:00 am until the time of service. Arrangements are being made by Walker Mortuary, Freeport, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
.