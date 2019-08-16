|
|
James E. Foley 1940—2019
Lena - James Edward Foley, 79, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the home that he loved, surrounded by his family. Born and raised in St. Charles, Illinois, he graduated from St. Charles High School. He was proud of his military service in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion. He retired from Illinois Bell Telephone after over 30 years of service, working in Geneva, Galena, and Rockford, serving in various management roles. After retirement, he and his wife, Jeanne, moved to Lena, where he enjoyed a quiet life in the country. Jim enjoyed working around his home, landscaping, and woodworking, as well his vacations and fishing trips with family and friends on Long Lake in Sarona, WI. Jim is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Jeanne (Stuart) Foley, daughter, Deborah (Timothy) Dorsey, grandson, Jack Dorsey, sister Micki Meade, brothers Daniel (Charlene) and Patrick (Barbara) Foley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by his parents, James and Bernice Foley, his son, Kevin Foley and daughter, Kathleen Foley. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 W. Lena Street, Lena, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 11:00 AM. Private burial at a later date. Donations can made out to his memorial fund that is being set up through Leamon Funeral Home on behalf of the family. Special thanks to Anne Stuart and Unity Hospice for their excellent care and support.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019