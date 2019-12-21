|
|
James Francis Bee 1941—2019
DAVIS – James Francis Bee, age 78, of Davis passed away peacefully at home Monday December 16, 2019. Born in Richland Center, WI on February 21, 1941 to Francis & Helen Bee (Pequignot). A master craftsman, Jim loved woodworking and buying, selling & repairing cars. He enjoyed fishing and meeting his friends for morning coffee & breakfast.. Beloved father, grandfather, brother and dear friend; he will remain forever in our hearts.
He is survived by daughter, Paula K. (James) Schroeder; son-in-law, David Harshbarger; grandchildren, Andrew, Mikaela & Kennedy Schroeder and Adam, Tyler and Hannah Harshbarger; siblings, David (Ellen Kay) Bee, Robert (Sandy) Bee and Michelle (Mike) Goebel; and many nieces & nephews. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Judy Rae Bee; son, Christian James Bee; daughter, Pamela Rae Harshbarger; and his parents.
Celebration of Life Memorial held Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 1629 S 6th St, Rockford, with reception to follow. Cremation rites accorded. Memorials to the family. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
rockfordfunerals.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019