James Howard Nelson 1941—2019
James Howard Nelson, age 78 entered his forever beautiful home in Heaven with Jesus on December 24, 2019. He was born November 7, 1941 to James Earl and Ina (Geiseman) Nelson, He married his loving wife Shirley Kostenbader Nelson on March 2, 1963.
James also known as Jim worked as a pressman at Wagner Printing in Freeport, Illinois where he also retired from that job. Known for having one of the most remarkable gardens in the area, you could find Jim in the spring or summer working on his green masterpiece garden where he grew the best-looking vegetables in the area. As a true nature outdoors-man Jim truly enjoyed taking care of his large yard, trimming trees, morel mushroom hunting, fishing at the Mississippi River, ice fishing at Savanna, Illinois with his kids, walking the nature trails with his grandson and sharing time with his beautiful wife Shirley. Jim's best friend was his loyal golden retriever named Oliver whom he loved walking at the dog park with his loving wife. His hobbies included cooking, woodworking in his garage, attending weekend auction sales and watching the barges and trains down by the Mississippi River. He truly had a passionate love for life and his deepest love was spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren who will forever miss him and all his wonderful childhood stories.
He is survived by his beautiful wife, Shirley Nelson of Freeport, Illinois; son James Robert Nelson of Freeport, Illinois, his daughter Cathy (husband Nathan) Conder of Freeport, Illinois their children and his grandchildren Nathan, Colton, Noah and Israella Conder; son Shawn (wife Angela) Nelson of Eagle, Colorado and Shawn and Tricia Millslagle's daughter Courtney Millslagle of Alaska & Penny and Thomas Wojtacha of Alaska.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving sister Hyla Carroll.
A memorial fund has been established in his name of Walker Mortuary in Freeport, Illinois.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020