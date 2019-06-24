|
|
James Kneller 1930—2019
James F. Kneller, age 88, of La Grange Park. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late La Vonne "Bonnie" Marilyn Kneller, nee Curboy; fond father of Thomas J. Kneller and Jerry D. (Shannon L. O'Meara) Kneller; brother of "Mills" (Janet) Kneller. Lying in State Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to time of Service 11 A.M. at The Village Church of La Grange Park, 1150 Meadowcrest Road, La Grange Park. Interment Private Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to The Village Church of La Grange Park, 1150 Meadowcrest Road, La Grange Park, IL 60526. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 24 to June 26, 2019