James L. Frisbie 1944—2019

James L. Frisbie, age 74 of rural Freeport passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born October 26, 1944 he was the son of Ruth Elizabeth Mohr Frisbie and Paul Leslie Frisbie. He escaped from Freeport High School in 1962. When Freeport Community College opened that same fall he was one of 291 entering students. Two years later he was one of 15 members of the first graduating class. Since that time Highland Community College has had more than 15,000 graduates and he was very proud of the fact that he was graduate number 3. He then transferred to Northern Illinois University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1966 and a Master's Degree in 1971. He was employed as a teacher in the Dakota School System for 33 years, retiring in 1999. In later years he was very proud when he was chosen as the Teacher of the Year at Dakota 2008 and was named a Distinguished Alumnus of Highland College in 2012. He felt very strongly that after being told by the powers that were at Freeport High School that he was lazy, irresponsible and would never amount to anything that Freeport Community College had changed his life. With that strongly held belief, in 1985 he began giving scholarships to Dakota graduates who would be attending Highland. The total he has given in now over 51,000. He wanted Dakota graduates to have the same wonderful opportunity at Highland that he had. All things considered, not a bad record for someone who was taught that he was the dumbest guy in six states. In lieu of flowers any donations to the scholarship funds at Dakota District 201 and the Highland Foundation would be greatly appreciated. He was extremely fond of and grateful to the people of the Dakota District and to Highland Community College. There will be a simple graveside service held on Saturday, June 1st at 10:00 am in the mausoleum at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from May 28 to May 30, 2019