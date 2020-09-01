James Laverne Cary 1947—2020
James Laverne Cary, 73, of Lutz, FL, and a former Rockville, MD and Freeport, IL resident, died August 9, 2020 in Lutz, FL. He was born March 27, 1947 in Freeport, IL, the son of Merton and Arlene (Mordick) Cary. His adopted parents were Willard and Emilyn Tyra. James was an accountant and business owner. He served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, in which he received and Air Force Commendation Medal.
James is survived by his sons, Scott and Keith Cary; step-sons, Kevin and Kirk Banker; brother, Tom Cary; sisters, Sandy Andrews, Sherrie Currier, and Alice Cary; sister-in-law Judith Cary; grandson, Jacob Cary; 11 nieces and nephews; and his ex-wife, Joyce (Banker) Cary. He was preceded in death by his adopted parents; brothers, Ed and William Cary; nephew, William Cary II; and his ex-wife, Nancy Becker. A memorial service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Please visit www.burketubbs.com
