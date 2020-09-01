1/
James Laverne Cary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Laverne Cary 1947—2020
James Laverne Cary, 73, of Lutz, FL, and a former Rockville, MD and Freeport, IL resident, died August 9, 2020 in Lutz, FL. He was born March 27, 1947 in Freeport, IL, the son of Merton and Arlene (Mordick) Cary. His adopted parents were Willard and Emilyn Tyra. James was an accountant and business owner. He served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, in which he received and Air Force Commendation Medal.
James is survived by his sons, Scott and Keith Cary; step-sons, Kevin and Kirk Banker; brother, Tom Cary; sisters, Sandy Andrews, Sherrie Currier, and Alice Cary; sister-in-law Judith Cary; grandson, Jacob Cary; 11 nieces and nephews; and his ex-wife, Joyce (Banker) Cary. He was preceded in death by his adopted parents; brothers, Ed and William Cary; nephew, William Cary II; and his ex-wife, Nancy Becker. A memorial service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to share a memory of James.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved