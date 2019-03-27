|
|
James Madden 1933—2019
James G. Madden, 85, formerly of Freeport, passed away at 4:05 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.
His funeral will be at noon Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Freeport, Illinois. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Freeport. Visitation will be from 11:00am to noon Saturday at the church.
Jim was born June 3, 1933 in Freeport, Illinois, the son of George and Lucile Lindstrom Madden. He married Constance A. "Connie" Gay on February 23, 1957 in Grand Island, NE. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2007.
Survivors include two children, Lynne M. (Bill) Yowell of Lake Bloomington and Mark J. (Beth) Madden of Iowa City, IA; a son-in-law, Lloyd Gapinski of Chesterton, IN; four grandchildren, Matthew Gapinski, Ben Madden, Jennifer (Corey) Biggs and Lindsay (Jonathan) Eickhorst; six great grandchildren; a brother, Lauren (Betty) Madden of Springfield, sisters-in-law Betty Lane Robbins (Gus) of Virginia, Barbara Madden-Bittle (Ed) of Iowa, and many dear nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori G. Gapinski.
His life was dedicated to his family and service. Jim served as a Captain in the Air Force after college graduation and served his community throughout his life whether it be through pro bono legal services, community leadership, the church or volunteering at the local food bank later in life. He was steadfastly devoted to his family. He met Connie at Coe College where their love story began. Their engagement was interrupted by his Air Force service, although it was during that time that their devotion to one another began as evidenced by the hundreds of love letters still kept in a box. Family life began shortly after their union in 1957 and continued through law school at the University of Michigan, then returning to Freeport to raise their children. From 1957 to just after their 50th wedding anniversary in 2007, Jim and Connie were partners in every part of life and constantly celebrated milestones and special events for family and friends. Jim assured their children would be Cub, Bears, and Michigan fans, with Connie asserting her Nebraska ties. He could also triumphantly say he saw the Cubs win the World Series during his lifetime. His children could not be prouder to have had the guidance and upbringing from their parents.
Jim had a calming and beautiful presence. He was continually described as a delightful, wonderful man, with a keen mind, humor in his conversation and always a sparkle in his eye. He loved the practice of law and the many colleagues and friends he had in Freeport. His caregivers for the last years of his life described him as the mayor and loved him like family. He will be deeply missed, but there is comfort and peace knowing he has been reunited with Connie and Lori.
The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at McLean County Nursing Home for their care and affection.
In lieu of flowers, charitable memorials may be directed to the Freeport Community Education Fund www.feffreeport.org or Prairie State Legal Services at www.pslegal.org in recognition of Jim's devotion and family ties to education and providing pro bono legal services.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019