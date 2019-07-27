|
James N. Kleindl 1930—2019
James N. Kleindl of Freeport died of natural causes on June 13, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph in Freeport. He was born June 7, 1930, to Wilbert and Bernice Kleindl and lived on the family Wisconsin farm until his early teens when the family moved to Beaver Dam, WI. He was too young to serve in WWII but joined the army soon after. By the time of the Korean Conflict, he was serving with the Army Security Agency as a special investigator at Ft. Devens outside of Boston, MA. It was there he met Elaine McCabe, and they were married February 24, 1952, and remained happily married until her death in 2018. Following his army service, he obtained his Bachelor of Education from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater and moved his growing family to Freeport where he taught in our school system for 38 years. During his teaching tenure, he received his Master of Education from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, was a consultant to the State of Illinois in Consumer Education and the United States Department of the Treasury for student investing in Saving Bonds. He also published over ten articles in business education journals and he published stories of his growing up on the Wisconsin farm. Most notable achievement of his career was teaching thousands of Freeport students about the importance of business, typing, and being an educated consumer. Jim was a very friendly and gregarious man. He was a member of the American Legion, AmVets, Elks, and the Eagles, as well as a was a long-term member of Masonic Evergreen Lodge and the Freeport Shrine Club. He was also regular at Park Hills Golf Course. He used his contacts through these organizations and his personal relationships around town to find work-study opportunities for his students, to help the Salvation Army with their Christmas toy drives and Thanksgiving meals, and help raise money for the . However, his most lasting public service was his devotion to Big Brothers of Stephenson County, which he ran for decades. Through this, he helped create life-long relationships between big and little brothers that are still vibrant today. Preceding him in death were his wife, Elaine Kleindl, his son Kurt, his parents Wilbert and Bernice, his two brothers Wilbert (Bill) and Richard, and his sister Mary. However, Jim is survived by his sons: Professor Michael (Sanae) Kleindl of Tokyo, Japan; Doctor Brad (Jane) Kleindl of Kansas City, Missouri; Doctor William (Courtnay) Kleindl of Bozeman, Montana. He has seven grandchildren: James Kleindl of Germany; Nicholas and Christopher of Tokyo, Japan; Alexander and Peter of Kansas City, Missouri; and Teddy and Eli of Bozeman, Montana. He has one great-grandchild: Elliott Jane Kleindl of Kansas City, Missouri. We are all ready to answer his question, "Are you a turtle?" A celebration of his life will be held the Freeport Eagles Club on August 4th, from 3-5pm. We encourage all who knew Jim to stop by and celebrate his life while enjoying food, beverages, and stories of memories made with Jim. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.burketubbs.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Shriner Children Hospital
