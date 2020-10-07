James R. Beach 1940 —2020
James R. Beach, 80, of Freeport, IL passed away Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Galena Stauss Nursing Home in Galena, IL. He was born April 5, 1940 in Monroe, WI to Robert and Frances (Schneider) Beach. On October 22, 1971 he married Shelby Pieper at St. Johns United Church of Christ in Freeport, IL. James was retired from a lifelong career at Honeywell Micro Switch in Freeport and Warren as an engineer. James really enjoyed any activity outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Most importantly James enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Shelby Beach of Freeport, IL; three sons Kenneth, Keith and Kevin; two daughters Beth (Ali) Al-Shamasawi of Freeport, IL and Jamie Schubert of Galena, IL; sister Judy (David) Carscallen of Scales Mound, IL; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceding James in death is his parents, daughter Dana Louise Beach, brother Jerry Beach, and sister Sue Dougherty. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in James' memory.