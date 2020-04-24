|
James Robert Duffrin 2020
James Robert Duffrin Sr., 88, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, at Benton House of Saint Johns in Saint Augustine, FL. Born in Marinette, WI, on August 8, 1931, the son of Gertrude and George Duffrin, Jim was a longtime resident of Freeport, IL. Jim was a graduate of Waterford High School in 1949 and served in the Navy from September 1949 through August 1953. Jim was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Betty A. Duffrin (Wallis) in June 2006. Jim was a proud father and a dedicated scout leader. He was active in the Boy Scouts for 36 years. He had Wood Badge training and was recognized with the District Award of Merit, Commissioner's Arrowhead Honor and Silver Beaver Award. Jim worked in the transportation field and retired from Newell in 1988 with 14 years of service. Survivors include three sons, James (Donna) Duffrin Jr. of Saint Johns, FL, Timothy (Kimberly) Duffrin of Elko, MN, Christopher (Melani) Duffrin of Naperville, IL; granddaughter, Teresa Duffrin, of Naperville, IL; grandson Reed, great-grandchildren Aria and Liam of Farmington, MN and longtime companion Alice Valusek of Alexandria, VA. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020