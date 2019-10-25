|
James S. Tenney 1942—2019
James S. Tenney, age 76 of Freeport, IL, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born December 7, 1942 in Carmichaels, PA; the son of Wilda Avis and Douglas Ray Tenney. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany, Which he was proud of. James married Kathryn (Grego) June 4, 1966 in Waynesburg, PA. He worked in Waynesburg Hospital as an orderly and one time wanted to become a nurse. He worked many jobs as a young man. H loved to work. When moving to Freeport after getting married he worked at Hillmers Lumber Company for a short while and then worked at MicroSwitch for 36 years. After retirement, he worked at the Freeport School District as a substitute custodian which he loved more than anything and thought a great deal of his fellow co-workers and talked about them often. He loved to walk for miles every day with his walking stick and go out with his metal detector. He loved to watch old westerns, Wheel of Fortune and listen to old time gospel music and county music. He could play the guitar and piano very well. His favorite baked thing was the homemade coconut cream pie his daughter made every Thanksgiving. He was proud of his daughters. He was a great provider for his family. He was an old fashioned hardworking family man. James is survived by his wife, Kathy; two daughters, Tina Tenney and Tammy Tenney both of Freeport; two sisters, Avis Patchen of Crucible, PA and Andrea Hopton of Carmichaels, PA; brother, William Tenney of Carmichales, PA; sister-in-law, (John) Diana Lisa of Machesney Park, IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; 4 brothers; and many other relatives. Per Jim's wishes, no services are being held. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019