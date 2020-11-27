James W. Hudson 1958—2020James W. Hudson, 62, of Lena, IL, passed away peacefully at home Friday November 27, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1958 to Darrell "Bud" and Katrine (Kennedy) Hudson. He married Mary Lobdell April 15, 1977. Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Hudson of Lena, IL; son, Jamie (Trisha) Hudson of McKinney, TX; three grandchildren, Jayden Brooklyn, and Blakeley Hudson; mother, Katie Miller; brother, John (Beata) Hudson of Kissimmee, FL; sisters, Linda (Sherrill) Heid of Byron, IL and Bonnie (Jim) Shumaker of Fort Collins, CO; mother-in-law, Elisie Lobdell; sisters-in-law, Nancy Diddens, Karen (Monty) Stabenow, and Kathy (Greg) Edler; and nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Hudson; father, Darrell Hudson; and father-in-law, Donald Lobdell. A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Lena Burial Park. A memorial has been established in Jim's name. The family would like to thank FHN Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.