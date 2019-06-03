Home

Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Forreston
203 S. 3rd Street
Forreston, IL 61030
(815) 938-2470
James W. Lynch

James W. Lynch Obituary
James W. Lynch 1966—2019
James W. Lynch, 52, of Forreston, died Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, IL. He was born August 26, 1966 in Freeport to Wiley and Carol (Henning) Lynch. James was employed as a truck driver with Schneider Trucking. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Forreston. James enjoyed bowling, hunting and various sports. Surviving are his mother, Carol of Forreston; son, James Lynch of Freeport and his mother Karen Evans of German Valley; sisters, Barb (Daniel) Cerderholm of Forreston and Jodie (Mark) Hundermark of German Valley; also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, many friends and his beloved dog Jack. He is preceded in death by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday June 7, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Forreston with Rev. Scott Ralston officiating. A visitation will be held Thursday June 6, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Forreston. A visitation will also be held Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit and sign James' guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 3 to June 5, 2019
