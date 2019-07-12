Janaan Arand 1937—2019

Janaan M. Arand, age 82, of Stockton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 9th, 2019. She was born May 4th, 1937, in Dubuque, IA; the daughter of Joseph and Marie Madigan. She attended Elizabeth High School, graduated in 1955. On June 21, 1958, she married the love of her life and soulmate, Robert Arand. Together they had 6 children. Janaan was a devoted member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in their various activities. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, watching the squirrels, having coffee with friends at Stella's and spending winters down south. She was a very loving wife, and a devoted mother and grandmother, whose doors were open to all. She loved holidays and family get togethers; any chance to spend time with family was important to her. She especially enjoyed cheese and crackers after Sunday mass and was an avid Wheel of Fortune fan. Janaan will be greatly missed by family, friends and loved ones. She lived a full life, complete with laughter and sorrow. Although we will miss her physical presence in our lives, we will not just grieve, but also celebrate her life as it was fully lived. She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Shawn) Haas, of Stockton; sons Mick (Patty) Arand and Tony (Jennifer) Arand, of Stockton, and Ric (Cara) Arand, of McConnell; 15 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, her sisters Mag, Kathy, Beth and Sue and her brothers Bob, Mark and Dennis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her son, Timmy; her daughter, Tina; her parents; and three brothers, Louie, Pat, Dave and two brothers in infancy. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16th, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Father Mike Morrissey will officiate. Burial will follow the luncheon at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. The family would like to thank Dr. Cleary, Dr. Harmston and the staff at Midwest Medical Center in Galena who took exceptional care of her and her family. Published in The Journal-Standard from July 12 to July 14, 2019