Jane L. Julius 1941—2020
Jane L. Julius, age 78 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born November 21, 1941 in Stockton, IL; the daughter of the late Alvin and Leola (Buss) Ploeger. She was a 1959 graduate of Stockton High School and attended Illinois State University. Jane married Roger Julius on June 24, 1962. She was a wonderful and loving wife and mother who also farmed alongside her husband until retiring. She had also worked at Union Savings Bank and was a teacher's aide at Immanuel Lutheran School of Freeport. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was involved in the Fideles Circle, GEMS, the church choir and played hand bells. She was also a member of several card clubs. Jane enjoyed making cards and collecting silhouettes. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. She was known for her homemade cinnamon rolls she would make for church events. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with family and friends, especially going to her children and grandchildren's events. Anyone that knew her always felt they were a better person having known her. She is survived by her husband, Roger Julius of Freeport; sons, Steve (Anna) Julius of Freeport, Dan (Penny) Julius of Freeport, Randy Julius of Freeport, and Mark (Cortney) Julius of Benson, IL; 9 grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Erlys) Ploeger of Loudon, TN and Jim (Jeryl) Ploeger of Mahomet, IL; sister, Sally Fehrle of Belvidere, IL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Alvin and Grace Julius; and brother-in-law, Ray Fehrle. A private committal service will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for Immanuel Lutheran Church and School. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 16 to May 19, 2020