Jane Rose Kent Obituary
Jane Rose Kent 1932—2019
Jane Rose Kent, 87, of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Freeport, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield. Jane was born May 5, 1932 in Harrisburg, Illinois, the daughter of Ramone and Eva (Fowler) Pezer. She married Amos Kent June 24, 1950 in Harrisburg. Mr. Kent died December 29, 1994. Jane was a former member of First Baptist Church. She worked at Montgomery-Ward for many years. Surviving is her son, Mark Kent of DeForest, Wisconsin; daughter, Vicki (Jeffrey) Patterson; three grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica Leal) Patterson, Tyler (Angela) Patterson, and Whitnee (Sean) Riciqliano; and four great-grandchildren, Raquel, Hudson, Nash, and Claire. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Rev. Bill Blomberg will officiate. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Jane's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a rememberance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 20 to May 22, 2019
