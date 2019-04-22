|
Janet Kint 1933—2019
Janet Florence (Heinkel) Kint, age 85, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 23, 1933 the daughter of Lester and Florence (Simon) Heinkel in Two Rivers, WI. Janet was united in marriage to George W. Kint on February 1, 1953 in Cherry Valley, IL.
She was a manager for JC Penney Catalogue Department; she also worked as a switchboard operator for The Monroe Clinic Hospital, and customer service for Swiss Colony. She was baptized and raised catholic, and was currently a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe. Janet enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, pottery, spending time with family and friends at Fish Lake, WI, and motorcycle riding when she was younger.
Janet is survived by her husband of 66 years, George "Red" Kint; five children, Michael (Sandy) Kint, Patti Kint, Beth (Terry) Faith, Todd (Jessie Schmid) Kint, and Tim (Sheila) Kint; six grandchildren, Jonna (Rob) Streeter, Brianna (Ubersox) Dorsey, Cody Faith, Zach Amorose, Ian and Gavin Kint; and two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Connor Streeter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bob Heinkel.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe with Pastor John Tabaka officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10:00AM until the time of service, at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in Orangeville Cemetery. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or the Salvation Army.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019