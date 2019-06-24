Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Janet Mae Buholzer 1946—2019
Janet Mae Buholzer, age 73 of Monroe formerly of Montello, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on February 8, 1946 the daughter of Leo and Marjorie (Kortemeier) Kraut in Rockford. She was united in marriage to Gary L. Buholzer on August 12, 1966 at the church by the side of the road in Rockton, IL.
Janet was a proof reader at Moore Business Forms for many years. Janet loved spending time with her family and taking trips to the casino. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening.
Janet is survived by her daughters, Marla (Tim) Petit of Monroe and Patty (Brian) Hammons of Orangeville; grandchildren, Holly (Eric) Schaefer of Brodhead, Brandon (Amber) Hammons of Brodhead, Gary (Anne Baumann) Petit of Edgerton, and Brock Hammons of Orangeville; four great-grandchildren; brother, Leon Kraut of Kentucky; sister-in-law, Sharon (Keith Rothenbueler) Campbell; and brother-in-law, Vernell Sarver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gary; and sister, Linda Sarver.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Hackman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 24 to June 26, 2019
