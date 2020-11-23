Janice D. McKee 1939—2020
Janice D. McKee, 81, of Kent passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1939 in Scales Mound, IL to Wilbur and Olive (Dittmar) Niemann. Janice graduated from Scales Mound High School and worked at Crum & Forster Insurance in Freeport until her marriage to Robert (Bob) McKee on August 12, 1962. They moved to Pearl City, IL to start farming in 1965 and then moved to Kent in 1968 where they raised their 4 kids and continued to farm until Bob passed, March 8, 2005. Bob and Janice were known around the area for their dancing and joined the Stockton Twirl-A-Ways where they square danced all over northern IL and southern WI for many years. They even were the club president in 1986 and hosted a 25th wedding anniversary square dance party in 1987.
Janice also enjoyed her Stockton bowling league, card club and going to bingo where she made many friends. She was very well known for her cooking, especially her amazing desserts. Janice was very proud of her granddaughters and great-grandson and took every opportunity to spend time with them.
Janice was pre-deceased by her parents, brother Wayne and husband.
She is survived by her sister Linda (Russell) Beyer of Elizabeth, IL, brother Delmar (Joyce) Niemann of Stockton, IL and 3 sons, Michael, Scott and Marlin of Kent, daughter Julie (Mark) Weaver of Byron, IL., granddaughters Karlie (Jessten) Heimer of New Haven, IN, Amanda Weaver of Byron, IL and great-grandson Luke Heimer
A private family service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Warren, IL.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
