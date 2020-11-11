1/
Janice E. Campbell
1940 - 2020
Janice E. Campbell, 80 , of Freeport, IL, died on Monday, November 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Walker Mortuary.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
November 11, 2020
Amanda, Josh and myself as kids used to take turns during the summer riding in the semi truck riding all the way to California. I dont know how they did it for so many years. I used to ask Grandma how she'd stay awake. She said turn the air up and listen to her story audio tapes
Jessica Ross
Grandparent
