Janice Rae Wilhelms
1933 - 2020
Janice Rae Wilhelms, age 87 of Shannon, IL passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. She was born on January 18, 1933 to the late Rae and Clara (Peters) Cradock. Janice married Omar Wilhelms on June 27, 1954 in Clinton, IA. She was a 1950 graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton, IA and a 1954 graduate of Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA. Janice was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon. Janice taught 4th grade at Shannon Elementary School from 1954 to 1957. She served as Marketing Officer for First State Bank Shannon, Polo, Lake Carroll for 40 years. She also was a member of the Shannon Chamber where she was active in Hometown Christmas, Shannon Homecoming, and many other chamber activities. Jan and her husband, Omar have been strong supporters of our local communities and are proud of the growth in those communities. She was also an accomplished poet who wrote, sometimes daily, about her family, friends, and community. Janice is survived by her two daughters, Robin (Jeffery) Saar of Lake Carroll and Candy (Dennis) Schubert of Shannon; her grandchildren, Cassie (Jason) Mlakar of Lake Carroll, Justin Schubert of Shannon and Nathan (Tina) Schubert of Polo; her great grandchildren, Caylie, Britney, Alysia, Emerson, Miles and Summer; She was preceded in death by her husband, Omar and her parents. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hermann Funeral Home - Stockton
249 N. Park Street
Stockton, IL 61085
(815) 947-3355
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss Robin, Candy and family. My sincere condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Connie Kelly
Friend
June 23, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear of Jan's passing. She was such a wonderful person. She and Omar are together again. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robin and Candy and the Wilhelms Family. God bless.
Mike and Pat Bykowski
Neighbor
June 22, 2020
Robin and Candy, I am so sorry for your loss. Your Mom meant the world to me. The only comfort is knowing that she is with your Dad. Prayers and love to your entire family.
Vicki Napier
Friend
June 22, 2020
Candy... So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Terry and Barb Thomas
June 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Candy and Robin.
Your Mom was an important part of Shannon for a long time, as well as a gracious lady. Your Mom and Dad's care and concern for the Village will be missed. Love to you and your families.
Bonnie Foust
Friend
June 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathies. She was such a lovely person, who always had a big smile and a hug for me. She was a thoughtful hostess, as I spent a lot of time at their home in high school. I'll always cherish my happy memories of her beautiful spirit. Our thoughts are with the entire family at this sad and difficult time.
Jan Henze
Friend
June 22, 2020
I am so sorry to read of Jan's passing. She and Omar can be together again. We enjoyed vacationing with them in Alaska. A fun couple. Prayers to the family.





















Sharon Sarles
Friend
June 22, 2020
Always enjoyed visiting with her. She was so friendly to everyone & helpful in Shannon. She will be missed greatly.
Julene Meinders
Friend
June 22, 2020
Janice was always exceptionally nice and polite whenever I talked with her, usually involving a bank matter. She always had a smile and a warm welcome for everybody.
Thad Schrader
Friend
June 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
eloise pierce
Friend
June 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. You are all in our thoughts & prayers.
Diane Henry
Friend
