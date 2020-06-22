Janice Rae Wilhelms 1933—2020
Janice Rae Wilhelms, age 87 of Shannon, IL passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. She was born on January 18, 1933 to the late Rae and Clara (Peters) Cradock. Janice married Omar Wilhelms on June 27, 1954 in Clinton, IA. She was a 1950 graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton, IA and a 1954 graduate of Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA. Janice was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon. Janice taught 4th grade at Shannon Elementary School from 1954 to 1957. She served as Marketing Officer for First State Bank Shannon, Polo, Lake Carroll for 40 years. She also was a member of the Shannon Chamber where she was active in Hometown Christmas, Shannon Homecoming, and many other chamber activities. Jan and her husband, Omar have been strong supporters of our local communities and are proud of the growth in those communities. She was also an accomplished poet who wrote, sometimes daily, about her family, friends, and community. Janice is survived by her two daughters, Robin (Jeffery) Saar of Lake Carroll and Candy (Dennis) Schubert of Shannon; her grandchildren, Cassie (Jason) Mlakar of Lake Carroll, Justin Schubert of Shannon and Nathan (Tina) Schubert of Polo; her great grandchildren, Caylie, Britney, Alysia, Emerson, Miles and Summer; She was preceded in death by her husband, Omar and her parents. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.