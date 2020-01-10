|
Janice Wilson 1950—2020
Janice K. Wilson, age 69 of Orangeville, IL, passed away on January 8, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 13, 1950 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Harold and Marilyn (Stamm) Wilson. Janice was a 1968 graduate of Orangeville High School. She received her Degree in Education from Carthage College in 1972. Janice was a teacher at the Pearl City Elementary School for 36 years, retiring in 2008. She was a member of Alpha Mu a retired teacher's organization. Janice enjoyed knitting, crocheting and making crafts. She was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Rock Grove.
Janice is survived by her sister Carolyn Wilson of Orangeville; cousins- Donna Wilson of Rock City, Darrell Wilson of Wheaton, IL, Neva Wilson of Rockford, IL, Gary Wilson of Lena, Sandy (Duane) Knox of Fort Collins, CO, and Naomi McCool of Freeport; friends Kerry and Tina Schlueter of Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Brian in 2017, cousins- Delbert Wilson, Dr. V.D. McCool, Donald Wilson, and Fern Wilson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home in Orangeville, IL.
Funeral Service will follow beginning at 12:00p.m. (Noon) at the Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home.
Officiating will be Rev. Randy Nicholas.
Interment will take place at the Rock Grove Union Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020