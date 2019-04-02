Home

Schwarz Funeral Home
816 S Galena Ave
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 235-7371
Jari Lynn Franklin

Jari Lynn Franklin Obituary
Jari Lynn Franklin 1947—2019
Jari Lynn Franklin, 71, of Freeport (formerly of Chicago), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born on July 29, 1947, in Chicago, to Patricia (nee Albritton) and Henry Harden. On September 7, 1968, she married Tom Franklin and they enjoyed 50 years together. Jari Lynn enjoyed quilting and loved making special quilts for family and friends. She is survived by her husband; daughters Dawn (Shawn) LaFleur of Chicago and Debi (Jeremy) Monigold of Cedarville; grandchildren Charlotte, Will, Patrick, Sally and Henry; sisters Connie Kliros, Wendy Harden and Andrea Harden; her in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Paula.
A celebration of Jari Lynn's life will take place on Saturday, April 20, at 11:00 am at the North Side Gospel Center-3859 N. Central, Chicago, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Slingshots https://slingshotschicago.com/
Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
