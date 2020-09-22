1/1
Jason J. DeMichele
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason J. DeMichele 1970—2020
Jason J. DeMichele, 50, of Shannon, IL, passed away on September 18, 2020 at home. He was born on March 25, 1970 in Freeport, IL, to Frank and Betty (Hasken) DeMichele. He was a 1988 graduate of Aquin High School and later attended Highland College. He married Heather Meyers on January 25, 2016 in Freeport, IL. Jason was the Public Works Director in Shannon, IL.
Jason was an avid Chicago Bears, Notre Dame, and Chicago Cubs fan (even though he fell asleep when the Cubs finally won the World Series). He spent his happiest years traveling to the tropical islands with the love of his life, when he wasn't watching over his prized water plant. The people of Shannon will miss seeing Jason's friendly wave from his Village of Shannon truck. His brothers will greatly miss their Friday afternoon happy hour, and plan to continue the tradition, while having a beer for him.
Survivors include his best friend and beloved wife Heather; his children: Dominic, Bailey (Xavier) Lopez, Payton and Dawson; grandson Maddox Lopez; step-children: Cheyenne and Quintin Heidenreich; his parents: Frank and Betty DeMichele; siblings: Jeremy (Sarah) DeMichele, Lesli (Larry) Brown, Dominic DeMichele, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A public visitation will be held on Friday September 25, 2020 from 3-7 PM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd in Freeport, IL. A private service will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020, also at the Park Blvd Chapel. A memorial has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com. Please note, facial coverings will be required during visitation and service times.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel - Freeport
608 S. Park Blvd.
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 235-7371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel - Freeport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved