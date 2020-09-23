Jason J. DeMichele 1970—2020
Jason J. DeMichele, 50, of Shannon, IL, passed away on September 18, 2020 at home. He was born on March 25, 1970 in Freeport, IL, to Frank and Betty (Hasken) DeMichele. He was a 1988 graduate of Aquin High School and later attended Highland College. He married Heather Meyers on January 25, 2016 in Freeport, IL. Jason was the Public Works Director in Shannon, IL.
Jason was an avid Chicago Bears, Notre Dame, and Chicago Cubs fan (even though he fell asleep when the Cubs finally won the World Series). He spent his happiest years traveling to the tropical islands with the love of his life, when he wasn't watching over his prized water plant. The people of Shannon will miss seeing Jason's friendly wave from his Village of Shannon truck. His brothers will greatly miss their Friday afternoon happy hour, and plan to continue the tradition, while having a beer for him.
Survivors include his friend and beloved wife Heather; his children: Dominic, Bailey (Xavier) Lopez, Payton and Dawson; grandson Maddox Lopez; step-children: Cheyenne and Quintin Heidenreich; his parents: Frank and Betty DeMichele; siblings: Jeremy (Sarah) DeMichele, Lesli (Larry) Brown, Dominic DeMichele, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A public visitation will be held on Friday September 25, 2020 from 3-7 PM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd in Freeport, IL. A private service will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020, also at the Park Blvd Chapel. A memorial has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
. Please note, facial coverings will be required during visitation and service times.