Having lived on the same street as my grandparents for the first 7 years of my life, my earliest memories include my grandma Jean. I especially remember grocery shopping with her at Eagle on South Street on Saturdays, watching the clerks load up the back of her burgandy LTD station wagon, then going back to their huge house on High Street to eat chocolate chip cookies. Thanksgivings and Christmases at their house and trips to Lake Court Oreilles in northern Wisconsin also fill my mind. You'd never meet a kinder, gentler person. Rest in peace, sweet lady.

