Jean Stocker
1924 - 2020
Freeport – Jean I. (Noble) Stocker, 96 of Freeport passed away at Ascension Living St. Joseph Village in Freeport on Thursday, November 26th. Jean was born to Harry and Helen (Rife) Noble on July 28th, 1924. Always an outgoing, energetic person, Jean was a cheerleader and a piccolo player in the H.S. band. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1942 as co-valedictorian. On May 13, 1945 Jean married the love of her life, Charles Stocker, at Orangeville Methodist Church.
Jean began her 41 year career at Micro Switch in filing, progressing to supervisor of Word Processing and then to administrator of General Office Services before she retired. During her longtime membership at Embury UMC, Jean's love of reading lead her into teaching Sunday School classes into her 80's. Jean loved her family, crossword puzzles and chocolate.
Jean is survived by her husband of over 75 years, Charles, sons Karl (Jacalyn) Stocker, Craig (Marcia) Stocker, daughter Christine (Douglas) McWilliams, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jean was the last survivor of her five siblings.
Special thanks to FHN Hospice and to all the staff at St. Joseph's who gave her compassionate care.
A private family service will be held at Harmony United Methodist Church of Freeport. Please share condolences at www.walkermortuary.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
Having lived on the same street as my grandparents for the first 7 years of my life, my earliest memories include my grandma Jean. I especially remember grocery shopping with her at Eagle on South Street on Saturdays, watching the clerks load up the back of her burgandy LTD station wagon, then going back to their huge house on High Street to eat chocolate chip cookies. Thanksgivings and Christmases at their house and trips to Lake Court Oreilles in northern Wisconsin also fill my mind. You'd never meet a kinder, gentler person. Rest in peace, sweet lady.
Mike
Family
November 27, 2020
Christine and family I send my sympathies in the loss of your Mother. May Mom memories keep your heart filled with pleasant times never to be forgotten.
Sandy Heck
Classmate
November 27, 2020
Chuck and I send our sincere condolences to the entire Stocker family in their loss of this lovely lady. She was always delightful to talk to and always greeted others with a smile. May your favorite memories be shared always and May God give you peace in the knowledge of a heavenly life eternal and a reunion for all of you one day.
Diane and Chuck Sorn
Friend
