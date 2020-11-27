Jean Stocker 1924—2020
Freeport – Jean I. (Noble) Stocker, 96 of Freeport passed away at Ascension Living St. Joseph Village in Freeport on Thursday, November 26th. Jean was born to Harry and Helen (Rife) Noble on July 28th, 1924. Always an outgoing, energetic person, Jean was a cheerleader and a piccolo player in the H.S. band. She graduated from Orangeville High School in 1942 as co-valedictorian. On May 13, 1945 Jean married the love of her life, Charles Stocker, at Orangeville Methodist Church.
Jean began her 41 year career at Micro Switch in filing, progressing to supervisor of Word Processing and then to administrator of General Office Services before she retired. During her longtime membership at Embury UMC, Jean's love of reading lead her into teaching Sunday School classes into her 80's. Jean loved her family, crossword puzzles and chocolate.
Jean is survived by her husband of over 75 years, Charles, sons Karl (Jacalyn) Stocker, Craig (Marcia) Stocker, daughter Christine (Douglas) McWilliams, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jean was the last survivor of her five siblings.
Special thanks to FHN Hospice and to all the staff at St. Joseph's who gave her compassionate care.
A private family service will be held at Harmony United Methodist Church of Freeport. Please share condolences at www.walkermortuary.com
.