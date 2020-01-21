|
|
Jean V. Koehler 1931—2020
Jean V. Koehler, age 88 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Parkview Home in Freeport. She was born June 23, 1931 in Greene, IA; the daughter of Raymond and Mable (VanRaden) Kielsmeier. She was a 1949 graduate of Freeport High School. Jean married Stanley Koehler on November 12, 1954; he passed in October of 2000. She has worked for Furst McNess and then MicroSwitch for 40 years retiring in 1993. She was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ of Freeport. Her memberships also included the Quota Club, Rock River Ladies Golf Association, and the Home Extension. She enjoyed being a part of the family business, Koehler & Sons Plumbing. Jean also enjoyed cooking, gardening roses, ice skating and golfing. She golfed with a group of friends every Saturday. She also loved to go shopping with her nieces and nephews. Jean is survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herb & Anita Currier of Freeport; niece, Polly Kielsmeier of Little River, SC; nephews, Steven Kielsmeier, Dan Currier, and Jim (Jessica) Currier all of Freeport; great nieces, Madison (Kendal) Parker of Peoria, IL, Cora (Andrew Stevens) Kielsmeier of Forreston, IL, and Alexis (Kyle) Lewis of Winnebago, IL; great nephews, Noah Currier and Kayden Currier of Freeport; and great great niece, Addison Lehnherr. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley; brother, Duane (Barbara) Kielsmeier; and nephew, Mark Kielsmeier. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for the FHN Behavioral Health Crisis Stabilization Unit. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020