|
|
Jeanette Muller 1928—2019
Forreston, IL/ Sun Prairie, WI
Jeanette C. Muller, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Sun Prairie, WI. She was born on February 7, 1928 in Chadwick, IL, to Clarence and Edna (Honberger) Lang.
Jeanette's faith and family were her priorities. She volunteered for many years at church as an organist and pianist. Jeanette loved quilting, baking and sewing.
She is survived by her children, Vicki (Rolland) Scheffner of Leaf River, IL, Sandy (Monty) Lolling of Rockford, IL, Greg (Martha) Muller of Sun Prairie, WI, Martha (Patrick) Winter of Winnebago, IL, Gloria (John) Kamprath of Estes Park, CO, Cindy (Julie Martin) Muller of Centennial, CO; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Beth Rodermel of Beloit, WI and Carol (Gene) Wolfe of Freeport, IL; sister-in-law Marilyn Muller of Mt. Morris, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends Ted (JoAnn) Boddiger of Polo, IL and Denise Lane of Farmington, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers.
A private service will be held. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery in Polo, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Forreston Public Library or Agrace HospiceCare.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
www.newcomerfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019