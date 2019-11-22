Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
(608) 837-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Muller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Muller


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Muller Obituary
Jeanette Muller 1928—2019
Forreston, IL/ Sun Prairie, WI
Jeanette C. Muller, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Sun Prairie, WI. She was born on February 7, 1928 in Chadwick, IL, to Clarence and Edna (Honberger) Lang.
Jeanette's faith and family were her priorities. She volunteered for many years at church as an organist and pianist. Jeanette loved quilting, baking and sewing.
She is survived by her children, Vicki (Rolland) Scheffner of Leaf River, IL, Sandy (Monty) Lolling of Rockford, IL, Greg (Martha) Muller of Sun Prairie, WI, Martha (Patrick) Winter of Winnebago, IL, Gloria (John) Kamprath of Estes Park, CO, Cindy (Julie Martin) Muller of Centennial, CO; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Beth Rodermel of Beloit, WI and Carol (Gene) Wolfe of Freeport, IL; sister-in-law Marilyn Muller of Mt. Morris, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends Ted (JoAnn) Boddiger of Polo, IL and Denise Lane of Farmington, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers.
A private service will be held. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery in Polo, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Forreston Public Library or Agrace HospiceCare.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
www.newcomerfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -