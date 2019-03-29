|
Jeannee Wiberg 1947—2019
Jeannee Lucille Wiberg, age 71, of Monroe, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 25, 1947 in Freeport, IL the daughter of Ernest and Doris (Lyon) Stabenow, Sr. She was a 1965 graduate of Lena High School. She married Bill Wiberg in Lena, IL in 1969.
Jeannee enjoyed crocheting, painting, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three loving sons: Andrew (Elisa) Wiberg of South Milwaukee, Mike (Jenny) Wiberg of McConnell, IL, and Nick (Anne) Wiberg of Greendale; four grandchildren; Lincoln, Coraline, Cooper, and Madeleine; brother, Ernest (Cathy) Stabenow, Jr. of McConnell, IL; and sister, Mary Anne Keith of Lena, IL; as well as many cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bill Stabenow.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the McConnell United Methodist Church with Ernest Stabenow, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 12:00PM NOON until the time of service, at the church. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent at: shriner111.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019