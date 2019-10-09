|
|
Jeffrey J. Klever 1976—2019
Jeff J. Klever went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. Jeff was born on March 12, 1976 in Freeport, IL to Steve Klever and Lynn Kohler Hoff. He married Lu Ann Sellman on May 28, 2016 in Freeport, IL. Jeff had a very outgoing personality, was a farmer growing up, an avid John Deere collector, he enjoyed going to tractor pulls and most of all loved his family. He was a member of the Faith Center Church of Freeport, IL and a member of the Stephenson County Farm Bureau.
Jeff is survived by his wife Lu Ann of Lena; father Steve (Jan) Klever of Freeport and mother Lynn (Mike) Hoff of Freeport; siblings- Joe (Holly) Klever of Freeport, Jon (Megan) of Bryan, Ohio, and Jenny (Shane Kraft) Klever of Cedarville, IL;
grandmother Nancy Klever of Freeport; step-children- Tyler (Megan) Sellman of Madison, WI, Joseph (Alicia Atwell) Sellman of Fitchburg, WI, and Amy (Lucas Dias) Sellman of Fitchburg, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00am, at the Faith Center in Freeport, IL.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:00am until time of service.
Pastor Michael Sowell will officiate the service.
Burial is at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL
A Luncheon will follow the burial at the Faith Center Church, Freeport, IL.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019