Jeffrey L. Drake 1964—2020
Jeffrey L. Drake, 56, of Baileyville, died Wednesday October 21, 2020. Jeffrey was born August 17, 1964, in Freeport, the son of Duane W. and Virginia Mae (Wichman) Drake. Jeffrey married Vicki Cornelius September 5, 1986 in Baileyville, Illinois. Jeffrey was a graduate of Forreston High School and Highland Community College. He owned and operated Drake Farms with his brother, Dave. He was a member of Baileyville Reformed Church. He enjoyed selling sweet corn and seeing all his regular customers. Above everything he enjoyed being around and spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife, Vicki Drake of Baileyville; three sons, Jerred Drake of Appleton, Wisconsin, Jonah Drake of Plain, Wisconsin, and Jason Drake of Platteville, Wisconsin; brother, Dave (Sue) Drake of Freeport; two sisters, Kathy (Gary) Reich and Cindy Snow both of Houston, Texas; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Connie Cornelius of Baileyville; and two brothers-in-law, Rick (LeAnne) Cornelius of Warren and Rory Cornelius of Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Friday October 23, 2020 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Freeport. Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Cranes Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Mr. Drake's memory. Please sign Jeff's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com