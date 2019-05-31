Jeffrey Scott Lenz 1965—2019

Jeffrey Scott Lenz, 54, of Spooner passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Jeff was born in Freeport, Illinois on April 8, 1965 to David Lee Lenz and Rose Ann (Nesemeier) Tracy. He was an active young boy who was always into some type of mischief. Wherever he went trouble seemed to follow. A 1984 graduate of Dakota High School, Jeff worked for Lena Builders, now Quinn Construction, in Eleroy, Illinois. He then worked for Iroquois Foundry in Browntown, Wisconsin before ultimately becoming an auto mechanic. He enjoyed cars and engines and could talk for hours about jobs he'd done and ways to modify engines to gain more horsepower. On December 31, 1990 Jeff married Denise Schindler. Together they had two children: Kathleen Ann and Jacob Jeffrey. Jeff loved all things outdoors. Be it swimming, camping, boating, snowmobiling, motorcycles or ATV's, Jeff was always game. His true love though was fishing. He could often be found in his fishing boat on one of the many lakes around Spooner. In his last months, when his health would allow, he would spend as much time as possible on the ice, augering holes and dropping lines. Jeff is survived by his children, Kathleen (Noah Rucker) Lenz and Jacob (Jennah) Lenz; stepdaughters Dustine (Heath) Marty and Daryce (Jason) Ceslok; ex-wife Denise Schindler; brothers Todd Morden, Craig (Bina) Lenz and Christopher (Michael Forest) Morden; stepsiblings Greg Tracy, Shannon (Brad) Hudson, Colleen Russell and Deborah Gerke; stepfather Gary Tracy and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jeff's final resting place will be Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, Illinois. There will be a celebration of life for Jeff at Rock City Tap on July 27, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 pm. A memorial fund has been established through Go Fund Me in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from May 31 to June 2, 2019