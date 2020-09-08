Jered A. Simler—2020
Jered A. Simler, age 29 of Pearl City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born July 17, 1991; the son of Darius and Sherry (Fluegel) Simler. He was a 2010 graduate of Pearl City High School and received a degree in Diesel Auto Mechanics from UTI. Jered married Amelia Merkel on August 6, 2016.
He worked for Werhane's in Lena, IL before going to work alongside his parents and brother on the family farm. He was a member of FFA where he won the Star Farmer Award and loved showing cattle. He was also a member of 4-H where he took up woodworking. Jered loved farming and everything to do with farming, a trait passed down through his family. He also enjoyed going to tractor pulls, grilling, snowmobiling and 4-wheeler riding. He also loved animals, especially his dog and companion, Mercedes, as well as his cats, Tommy and Tucker. The light of his life was his daughter, Evelyn, who always made him smile.
He is survived by his wife, Amelia Simler of Pearl City; 3 ½ year old daughter, Evelyn Simler; parents, Darius & Sherry Simler of Pearl City; brother, Ross (Chelsey) Simler of Monticello, WI; grandparents, Carol Fluegel of Dakota, IL and Albert & Betty Simler of Freeport; mother and father-in-law, Curtis & Mary Merkel of Mt. Carroll, IL; sister-in-laws, Amanda (Matthew) Milder of Morrison, IL; and Alison (Casey) Lawyer of Mt. Carroll, IL; brother-in-law, Anthony (Nicole) Merkel of Mt. Carroll; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fred Fluegel.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport, IL. The funeral service will be private for his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
