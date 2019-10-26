Home

McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
203 W 5Th St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
(815) 239-2105
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
203 W 5Th St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:45 PM
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
203 W 5Th St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
203 W 5Th St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
126 W 5th Street
Pecatonica, IL
Jeree Lynn Meyers


1937 - 2019
Jeree Lynn Meyers Obituary
Jeree Lynn Meyers 1937—2019
Jeree Lynn Meyers, 82, of Pecatonica, IL, died at 4:13 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in his home after a short illness.
Prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Saturday at McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel, 203 W 5th Street, Pecatonica, IL to be followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, 126 W 5th Street, Pecatonica, IL with Reverend Joseph Jaskierny officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 1 with a Scripture Service to be held at 5:45 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Winnebago Fair Board Association, PO Box 810, Pecatonica, IL 61063
To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
