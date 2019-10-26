|
Jeree Lynn Meyers 1937—2019
Jeree Lynn Meyers, 82, of Pecatonica, IL, died at 4:13 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in his home after a short illness.
Prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Saturday at McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel, 203 W 5th Street, Pecatonica, IL to be followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, 126 W 5th Street, Pecatonica, IL with Reverend Joseph Jaskierny officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 1 with a Scripture Service to be held at 5:45 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Winnebago Fair Board Association, PO Box 810, Pecatonica, IL 61063
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019