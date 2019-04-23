Jerry D. McNett 1967—2019

Jerry D. McNett, age 51 of Warren, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after fighting stage 4 colon cancer for the past 2 years and 5 months. He was born September 1, 1967; the son of the late William and Doris (Disrud) McNett. Jerry married the love of his life, Lisa Bailey on May 25, 1991. Jerry worked at Merkle Korff for 12 years and then Carter Motors for several years. In everything Jerry did, he did it to his fullest extent. He lived and breathed for his wife and kids. Jerry made the time and found the energy to spend every moment he could with his family and friends. Jerry was multifaceted, he was a talented artist, a poet, a pool shark, an athlete and a comedian. He enjoyed playing basketball, throwing a ball around, fishing and playing bags every summer. One of his favorite pastimes was sitting around a campfire, drinking a cold beer and telling jokes for hours on end. Jerry was a bright spot on the lives of everyone he met and he will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife, Lisa McNett of Warren; daughter, Jessica (Cory) Newingham of Monroe, WI; son, Jerod McNett, Jr.; Sisters, Joyce (Jack) Becke of Freeport, Janice (John) Bauch of Freeprot, Jeanne (Ralp) Stietz of Gratiot, WI, Joleen (Butch) Thommen of Warren, Jewel (Tim Ditsworth) McNett of Benton, WI, Diane (Phil) Mays, Amy Gutzmer, Martha (Mike) Dunlavey, Linda (Jim) Johnsen, Paula (Tom) Mozoski, and Mary Kuehl; brothers, Richard (Kathy) McNett of Lena, IL, Ronald McNett of Freeport, IL, James (Tammy Ihous) McNett of Shullsberg, WI, Greg (Cindy) McNett, Mark (Shay) McNett, Jeff (Vicki) McNett, Bill McNett, Dale (Karina) McNett, and Steve (Gritley) Mcnett; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger & Pete; sister, Jackie Hermann; nephew, Chase McAuliffe; and sister-in-law, Colleen McNett. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at the Apple River Event Center beginning at 4:30 p.m. A time of fellowship will follow throughout the evening. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019