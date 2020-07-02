Jesse A. Meier, Jr. 1936—2020
Jesse A. Meier Jr., 83, of Freeport, IL, passed away on June 30, 2020. He was born on November 22, 1936 in Davis, IL, to Jesse A. and Jessie Helen (Bliss) Meier. He married Margie Brick on November 24, 1956. He worked at Barbara Coleman in Rockford, IL for 29 years, and other firms after Barbara Coleman closed. He was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Freeport and Eagles #679. Jesse (Ike) was a big Cubs fan and introduced softball to his daughter Shannon, who played with several teams locally. Ike and Margie enjoyed attending all her games.
Survivors include his sons: Aaron R. Meier, (Chris Lemons) and Alan M. Meier; sister: Iva M. Miller of Freeport, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Scott, daughter Shannon V. (Meier) Keister; sisters: Vilette H. (Meier) Nott, Avis P. (Meier) Harnish, Ina E. (Meier) Kneubuehl, and Phyllis (Meier) Fisher; brothers: Arvid, Warren (Jiggs), and Francis (Fritz) Meier; niece Sandra Kneubuehl, and beloved aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 1 PM, with a visitation from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd. in Freeport, IL. A memorial has been established for FHN Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com