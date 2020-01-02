|
Jewell L. Keith 1926—2020
Jewell Keith, age 93, of Lena formerly of McConnell, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family January 1, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1926 at home to Lester and Sara (Stabenow) Cross. She graduated from Winslow High School. Jewell married Royal Smith and he preceded her in death, then she married Leo "Tubby" Kleckler and he preceded her in death, she then married Howard Keith Jr. and he also preceded her in death. Jewell worked at W.T Rawleigh, Buena Vista Cheese Factory, and then retired from McNess in 1991. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and in her younger years she enjoyed bowling, euchre, and roller skating. Howard and Jewell built a cabin on Lake Red Stone that she enjoyed visiting.
She is survived by Sandy Sciutto, Cedarville, IL, daughter- Pam (Ron) Schrader of Lena, IL, grandchildren; Macey Koehn of Madison, WI, and Shelley Koehn of Denver, CO. She is preceded in death by Mike and Tony Sciutto, her parents, husbands- Royal, "Tubby", and Howard, Brother and sister-in-law Roger and Myrna Cross. The River Queens are now reunited.
Visitation will be held at Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the McConnell United Methodist in McConnell, IL. Graveside will be held following the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL. A luncheon will follow at the McConnell American Legion Hall. Ernie Stabenow will officiate the services. A memorial has been established in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020