Jewell McNett 1962—2020
Jewell McNett, age 57 of Benton, WI, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1962; the daughter of the late Delvin and Doris (Disrud) McNett. She had previously been married to Timothy McAuliffe and together they had a son, Chase Christopher McAuliffe. She later married Timothy A. Ditsworth on November 10, 2001, they have been together for 30 years. She was a massage therapist who worked out of her home as well as at Lands' End in Platteville, WI. In more recent years she spent her time providing supportive care for friends and family. Jewell enjoyed working with photos, creating albums and memory boards. She also enjoyed journaling, home improvement projects, making crafts and collecting various trinkets. When she was able, she loved tending to her big garden, especially her pea pods and lilies. Most of all she loved her family, visiting, weekly phone calls and spending time with her great nieces and nephews. She had a warm heart and a kind soul along with a sassiness that no one could match. She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her husband Tim Ditsworth of Benton, WI; sisters, Joyce (Jack) Becke of Freeport, Janice (John) Bauch of Freeport, Jeanne (Ralph) Stietz of Gratiot, WI, and Joleen (Butch) Thommen of Warren, IL; brothers, Richard (Kathy) McNett of Lena, IL, Ronald McNett of Freeport, and James (Tammy Ihous) McNett of Shullsburg, WI; step-son, Greg Ditsworth; father-in-law, Glenn Ditsworth of Freeport; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Kevin) Fleischer of Freeport and Sandy (Joe) Lacy of Belleville, WI; numerous nieces and nephews; and several honorary sons & daughters that were friends of Chases who have kept close since his passing. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Chase Christopher McAuliffe; sister, Jackie Hermann; brothers, Roger, Rodney "Pete," and Jerry; and mother-in-law, Ruth Ditsworth. Due to social distancing, private family services will be held and she will be laid to rest next to her son in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Gratiot, WI. A memorial service will take place at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020