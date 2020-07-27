Jimmy Lee Whitehead, Sr. 1957—2020

Jimmy Lee Whitehead Sr. began his earthly journey on August 1, 1957 in Freeport, Illinois. He was the seventh child born to Annie Carrie (Williams) and George Marvin Whitehead Sr.

Jimmy attended Taylor Park Elementary School and graduated from Freeport High School in 1975. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and completed basic training at Great Lakes Naval Base.

Jimmy was employed for 20 years as plant manager for Veal Tech in DeKalb, Illinois. After relocating to Lacrosse Wisconsin, he was employed by Trans Company.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, George Marvin and Annie Carrie Whitehead, son Jimmie Terrell Whitehead, brothers, Charles Whitehead, Jerry Whitehead, and sister Bessie Whitehead, paternal grandparents Nathan and Sarah Whitehead, maternal grandparents, Jimmie C. Liggins and Rev. O.T. Williams.

He leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memory; 3 sons Jimmy Lee (Ashley Sykora) Whitehead, Jr. , Blane, MN, DeAngelo (Apple Mayes) Woodall, Buford , GA, and Jarvis Felton, Rockford,IL. Daughter Kesia Tyson, Lacrosse WS, eleven grandchildren, Sisters: Betty Carroll, Sarah Stacy, both of Freeport, IL. Sharon Taylor, Peoria, IL and Ramona (Joewillie) Fair, Rockford, IL. Brothers: Rev. George (Frances) Whitehead, Palatine, IL and Bishop David L. Whitehead, Freeport, IL., a special friend and ex-wife Odessa Whitehead, Lacrosse, WI. In addition, Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory, numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 12 noon, with visitation at 11 AM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd. in Freeport, IL



