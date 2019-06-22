|
Joan C. Hepler 1931—2019
Joan C. Hepler, 87, of Freeport, died Friday June 21, 2019 at Parkview Home. Joan was born October 25, 1931 in Elmira, New York, the daughter of George and Olive (Bleeker) King. Joan married Rev. Karl F. Hepler in Freeport on December 20, 1955 in Freeport. Rev. Hepler passed away October 16, 2004. She worked as the church secretary for many years at First Baptist. Joan was a member of Park Hills Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and doing crossword puzzles. Surviving is her son, Mark (Tina) Hepler, Dan Hepler both of Freeport, and Stephen (Renata) Hepler of Rock City; grandchildren, Margo Hepler, Matthew Hepler, Brock Hepler, Rachel Hepler, Ryan Hepler, Aaron Hepler and Jessica Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Mary Trimble, Nate Trimble, Elyse Hepler, Libby Hepler, Cora Hepler, and Cooper Hepler; and sister, Arlene Urch of Greer, South Carolina. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, David; and grandsons, Joel and Troy. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Pastor Mark Balmer will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Burke Tubbs. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Joan's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a story a www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 22 to June 25, 2019