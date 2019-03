Joan Mae Finkboner 1932—2019

Joan Mae Finkboner, age 86 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. She was born August 15, 1932; the daughter of John and Nellie (Howe) Fickert. She married Roger Finkboner on September 15, 1956; he passed on September 5, 2001. She was a member of First UMC of Freeport. Joan loved spending time with family. She is survived by her nephew, Dan Sturtevant; niece, Pat (Dave) Krusey and their children, Matthew (Emily) Krusey and Jenna Krusey; and many nieces & nephews throughout the country. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, and brothers. The funeral service will be Tuesday, March 26th at 1:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019