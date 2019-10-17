|
Joan Phyllis Croffoot 1934—2019
Joan Phyllis Croffoot, 85, of Freeport, IL, passed away on October 15, 2019 at home. She was born on October 9, 1934 in Mt. Morris, IL to parents Jack and Gladys (Sorensen) Ferguson. She attended Freeport schools and graduated from Freeport Senior High in 1952. She married Robert Croffoot on February 21, 1960. She worked as a Homemaker and spent many years in Direct Sales including Tupperware, Mary Kay Cosmetics, and Melaleuca products. In the past, Joan was an active volunteer at the Friends Forever animal shelter and was an avid swimmer at the Read Park public pool.
She is survived by her husband Robert, two children Randy and Susan, and her brother Donald Ferguson.
She is preceded in death by her mother, her father, and her brother Dennis Ferguson.
Cremation rites will be accorded and handled by Schwarz Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a later date. A memorial in her name has been established at the Friends Forever animal shelter. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019