Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Croffoot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Phyllis Croffoot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Phyllis Croffoot Obituary
Joan Phyllis Croffoot 1934—2019
Joan Phyllis Croffoot, 85, of Freeport, IL, passed away on October 15, 2019 at home. She was born on October 9, 1934 in Mt. Morris, IL to parents Jack and Gladys (Sorensen) Ferguson. She attended Freeport schools and graduated from Freeport Senior High in 1952. She married Robert Croffoot on February 21, 1960. She worked as a Homemaker and spent many years in Direct Sales including Tupperware, Mary Kay Cosmetics, and Melaleuca products. In the past, Joan was an active volunteer at the Friends Forever animal shelter and was an avid swimmer at the Read Park public pool.
She is survived by her husband Robert, two children Randy and Susan, and her brother Donald Ferguson.
She is preceded in death by her mother, her father, and her brother Dennis Ferguson.
Cremation rites will be accorded and handled by Schwarz Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a later date. A memorial in her name has been established at the Friends Forever animal shelter. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.