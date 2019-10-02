|
|
JoAnn Kathleen Fisher 1934—2019
Mrs. JoAnn Kathleen Fisher (Bray) died peacefully on October 1, 2019 at Symphony Of Hanover Park, Hanover Park, Illinois at the age of 85. JoAnn was loved and will be greatly missed by her children: Sherry Banz of Tucson, Arizona; Toni Downes [husband Robert] of Huntley, Illinois; Marlies Banz of Hoffman Estates, Illinois; LaLoni Slocum [husband John] of Davenport, Iowa; Clint Banz [wife Gail] of Akron, Pennsylvania; her twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; and many cousins and friends whose lives she touched. She is preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Opal Bray, son Ricky Fisher, daughters Tonya Fisher, Dawn Bray, and Carla Davis, grandson Jason Davis, and granddaughter Linnea Banz. JoAnn was born on September 6, 1934 in Cuba City, Wisconsin. She graduated from Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois, receiving her LPN license in 1980. Afterwards, she worked over twenty years at nursing homes and as a private duty nurse in Freeport and Rockford, Illinois and in Monroe, Wisconsin. She warmed the hearts of many patients with her winning smile, her witty sense of humor, and her commitment to excellence as a caregiver. JoAnn was a devoted daughter and a loyal friend who also loved music and cats. She trusted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as an adult and for a while attended the First Baptist Church of Freeport, Illinois. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1pm at Walker Mortuary, Ltd., 321 W. Main St., Freeport, Illinois. A private interment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport Illinois. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019