Joanne Lee Chambers 1937 —2019
Joanne Lee Chambers, 81, of Freeport, died Thursday August 15, 2019 at Walnut Acres Nursing Center. Joanne was born November 21, 1937, the daughter of Ralph and Phyllis (Kunkle) Loring. She married Loren L. Chambers August 11, 1956 in Freeport. Mr. Chambers passed away July 3, 2000. Joanne worked at E&W Clothing for many years. She was a member of Park Hills Evangelical Free Church and Freeport Moose Lodge #162. Joanne enjoying working in her yard and she always lived life to the fullest.
Surviving are her father, Eugene "Whitey" Mergen; two daughters, Lorna Thompson and Rose (Curt) Yoder both of Freeport; two brothers, Bill Loring and Dick (Sarah) Loring ; sister, Judy (Richard Holbert) Cassidy; four grandchildren, Stephanie Perkins, Benjamin Thompson, Sabrina (Chad) Perkins, and Valerie (James) Mullen; four great-grandchildren, Cecelia Perkins, Alexa Gernoble, Amara Perkins, and Kyla Perkins; also surviving are four sister-in-laws, Ida Loring, Irene Chambers, Nancy Sager, and Barbara (Roger) Wisdom. Joanne was preceded in death by her, husband, and two brothers, Bob and Ray. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Rev. Rich Graham will officiate. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Burke Tubbs. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Joanne's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019