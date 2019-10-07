|
Joanne Marie Kasprzak 1965—2019
FREEPORT - Joanne Marie Kasprzak, 54, of Freeport and formerly of Oregon and Sterling, died Friday, October 4, 2019 in UW Hospital, Madison. Born August 18, 1965 in Rockford, the daughter of Anthony and Prudence (Vitale) Peterson. Married to Doug Kasprzak August 28, 2010 in Sterling. Joanne was a 1983 graduate of Oregon High School and employed in customer service for Omeda Holdings of North Brook. She had previously been employed at Kable News, Mt. Morris and Highland Community College, Freeport. Joanne enjoyed crafts, sewing, home decorating and gardening. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #679 Ladies Auxiliary of Freeport. Survived by her husband, Doug Kasprzak of Freeport; father, Tony Peterson of Oregon; mother-in-law, Nelly Stees; brother, Scott Peterson of Oregon; step-children, Maxwell Kasprzak of Albuquerque, NM and Madeline Kasprzak of Freeport; uncles, Joe and Pete Vitale; and aunt, Joanne Erickson.
Predeceased by her mother, Prudy Peterson and father-in-law, Stanley Kasprzak. A visitation will be held 4:00 - 6:00pm Thursday, October 10 in Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon. Cremation rites are to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joanne's name may be made to . www.farrellghollandgale.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019