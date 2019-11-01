|
|
Joanne Meinert 1941—2019
Rock City, IL – Joanne Elaine Meinert, age 78, passed away on October 30, 2019 while at her home surrounded by her family.
Joanne was born on February 25, 1941 in Rock Run Township to Henry and Iris (Fisher) Schlueter. She married Richard Meinert on October 2, 1960 at St. Paul Church of Epleyanna in Davis.
Joanne was confirmed at St. Paul in 1953 as well was a lifelong member of St. Paul Church of Epleyanna, where she taught bible school, Sunday school and Awana for many years along with working with her husband as co-custodian for 4 ½ years. Joanne enjoyed birds and nature and was a Master Gardener and would collect and clean seeds for future planting with her gardening club. Joanne was a member of the home extension for over 35 years, a member of her card club with her husband for over 50 years and helped on the farm milking their registered Brown Swiss for many years.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Richard of 59 years; 4 children, Todd (Theresa) Meinert, Beth (Matthew) Wichman, Ross (Julie) Meinert and Jane (David) Rieman; 8 grandchildren, Amanda Meinert, Evan Meinert, Amber (Dylan) Lutz, David (Samantha) Wichman, Kelsy (Jacob) Wolosonovich, Silas Reiman, Seth Rieman and Soren Reiman and 2 great grandchildren, Grayson Wolosonovich and Flora Wichman.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Wayne Schlueter.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. Paul Church of Epleyanna or the Ferguson Cancer Center in Freeport.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Paul Church of Epleyanna, 8800 E. Epleyanna Road in Davis at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also take place at the church on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and also at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of services.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019