John Ammon 1926—2020
John Ammon, age 93 of Winslow, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 19, 1926 in Winslow to John Sr. and Hulda (Rolli) Ammon. He graduated from Winslow High School in 1944, served his country in the United States Navy, was a World War II Veteran, he then graduated from the University of Illinois in 1949 with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. John married Orla Thomas on August 28, 1949 at the Zion Evangelical Church in Pearl City, IL. Together they owned and operated the Ammon Turkey Farm at their home in Winslow from 1949 until retiring in 1993.
John was a member of the McConnell United Methodist Church, Winslow American Legion Post 592, Farm Bureau and the Illinois State Turkey Growers Association. He was continually active in community service through out his life and had served as a board member for the Lena -Winslow School District, Highland Community College Foundation, and the Winslow Fire Department board of trustees. John had served as Mayor of Winslow for 16 years and spent countless hours on committees for the Winslow River Days and Paradise Cove.
He received many awards and accomplishments in his life, but was most proud of the Prairie Farmers- Master Farmer Award (1969), Stephenson County Soil and Water Conservation District- Friend of the District Award (2009), and his Hole-In-One (1996) at the Lena Golf Course. He was instrumental in writing the application in 2002 for Winslow to win the Governor's Hometown Award, building the waterfall and covered bridge at Paradise Cove and always striving to make Winslow the best it could be. He always enjoyed family and friends, fishing, euchre, pinochle, and poker games, making wine from his own grapes, turkey bar-b-ques, working the land and trees, travelling and a good joke.
John is survived by his children- Amy (Gary) Bublitz of West Dundee, IL, Trish (JC) Bishop of O'Fallon, IL, John F. (Nanette) Ammon of Longmont, CO, and Lisa Ammon of Freeport, IL; 5 grandchildren- Sarah (Brad) Davis of Falls Church, VA, Joshua Bishop of O'Fallon, IL, John Thomas (Darlene) Bishop of Caseyville, IL, Isaiah Ammon of Longmont, CO and Jared Ammon of Longmont, CO; and his great-grandson due in early August.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Orla in 2015, his parents, sisters and their husbands- Marjorie and Leland Wenzel, Marian and John Timmerman, Orla's brothers and their wives- Emery and Frieda Thomas and James and Elaine Thomas.
John's family would like to thank Sheila Hartman and the staff at Oakley Courts for their care, compassion and kindness these past 2 ½ years and Gary Ols for his continuing friendship.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.
Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.
Officiating will be Ernie Stabenow.
Interment will take place at Rock Lily Cemetery in Winslow.
A memorial has been established in his name for the Winslow Fire Department where he was a trustee for over 60 years, and may be sent to…
John Ammon Memorial
Community Bank
233 Carver Street
Winslow, IL 61089
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Social distancing guidelines will be followed for the services.