Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Resources
More Obituaries for John Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Curtis Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Curtis Johnson Obituary
John Curtis Johnson 1945—2019
John Curtis Johnson, 74, of Rockford, passed away on December 3, 2019. Born November 24, 1945 in Sharon, North Dakota, the son of Eugene and Esther (Jacobson) Johnson. Graduate of Finley High School. John married Loretta Barclay on February 14, 1984. He worked as a Foreman at Ingersoll Milling for 36 years. John was past president of the White Eagle Club and member of the Moose Club.
John is survived by his wife, Lorretta; children, Tracy Lucas of Oakwood, Georgia; Dawn (Mike) Cannova of Flowery Branch, Georgia; and eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his daughter; Joanne Johnson; and brother Ronald Johnson.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:30 pm in Olson North Main Chapel; 2811 N Main St. Rockford. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.

logo

Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -